No Reason It Wasn't Solved Before: PM Modi Asserts Ayodhya Was Stalled For Selfish Reasons

PM Modi while addressing the country at the ‘Republic Summit 2019’ spoke about the recently pronounced politically sensitive Ayodhya verdict and said that the Opposition had purposely stalled it for their votes. He said that the land dispute case could have been solved many years ago, but it was delayed for vote bank politics. PM Modi also spoke about how an atmosphere with “artificial logic” was created in the country and no proper solution was given to any citizens.

Speaking about the politically sensitive Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, PM Modi said, “Friends, India faced another issue that had been going on for a lot of years. Different courts held hearings on this issue for many decades. And this issue was Ayodhya. The parties that were in power earlier never tried to solve this sensitive and emotional issue. They were looking for their votes in this issue thus they tried to emphasise the courts to not come up with a solution. There was no reason for this issue to not be solved earlier. But because of the selfish politics of certain organisations and political parties, the Ayodhya issue was stalled so much. If it was in their hands, they would’ve never let this issue to be solved. Just to carry on with their politics and to stall the issue forever some people always created an artificial logic in the country.”

Talking about the atmosphere created by certain elements of the country to justify their weaker steps, PM Modi said that “They created an atmosphere where they had a reason to avoid everything by saying if a certain thing happens in India, it would have a specific repercussion. If another alternative is looked at, it would create another unforeseen circumstance. They mostly justified their logic by using the word ‘interference’. Today is the anniversary of 26/11. All of us know how softly the terrorist owners were treated after this incident. Do I need to say how we need to deal with and investigate terrorism?”

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court on Saturday, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, while delivering the unanimous judgment, dismissed the claims of the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara. He also termed that the three-way division of the disputed land by the Allahabad HC in its 2010 verdict is wrong.

