20-Year-Old Polytechnic Student Kills Guard, Steals Rs 55K to Impress Girlfriend

New Delhi: A 20-year-old Polytechnic student from Bareilly Polytechnic College allegedly killed a security guard at a biscuit factory to cover up his theft and also used money to impress his girlfriend.

The boy identified as Ashutosh Kumar was arrested on Thursday.

Cops said that he stole Rs 55,000 from the guard's room and bought a bike worth Rs 32,000 to impress his girlfriend. The officials added that he also took his girlfriend to a restaurant and shopping

As per media reports, the student killed the 55-year-old guard identified as Kesar Prasad and stole money from his room.

Robbers Kill 2 Security Guards, Loot Rs 93 Lakh Cash Meant for ATM

Bike-borne armed robbers shot dead two security guards before decamping with Rs 93 lakh cash meant for filling the SBI ATM in the district headquarters town of Bidar on Thursday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Giri Venkatesh and Shiva Kashinath. They were the staff of CMS Agency.

The staff had come to the ATM located on the busy Shivaji Chowk to fill the cash at 11.30 am, they said.

Sources said the robbers fired eight rounds to execute their crime.