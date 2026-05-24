After 12 Days Of Agonising Wait, Twisha Sharma's Body Handed Over To Grieving Family
Twisha Sharma's body was handed over to her family on Sunday, 12 days after she died under mysterious circumstances at her husband's home in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bhopal: Twisha Sharma's body was handed over to her family on Sunday, 12 days after she died under mysterious circumstances at her husband's home in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
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Her body was taken over by her grieving family from AIIMS Bhopal mortuary after senior doctors of AIIMS Delhi conducted her second autopsy after serious lapses were flagged in the first post-mortem.
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