sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Internet Services Suspended for 48 Hrs in Odisha's Bhadrak Amid Communal Clash, Security Tightened

Published 10:07 IST, September 28th 2024

Internet Services Suspended for 48 Hrs in Odisha's Bhadrak Amid Communal Clash, Security Tightened

Internet services have been suspended in Bhadrak district of Odisha following communal incidents due to social media postings.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Odisha bhadak
Internet Services Suspended in Odisha's Bhadrak District Amid Communal Tensions | Image: Bhadak internet service suspended
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:00 IST, September 28th 2024