Published 10:07 IST, September 28th 2024
Internet Services Suspended for 48 Hrs in Odisha's Bhadrak Amid Communal Clash, Security Tightened
Internet services have been suspended in Bhadrak district of Odisha following communal incidents due to social media postings.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Internet Services Suspended in Odisha's Bhadrak District Amid Communal Tensions | Image: Bhadak internet service suspended
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
10:00 IST, September 28th 2024