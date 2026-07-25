Big Relief For Commuters: DMRC Reopens 3 Key Metro Stations As Pradhan Resigns Over NEET Row | Check Full List Here

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that entry gates at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations have been reopened after remaining shut due to heightened security arrangements around the ongoing NEET protests in the national capital.

In a post on X, the DMRC said, "Service Update: Entry gates for Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open."

Metro Restrictions Continue at Other Stations

While three key stations have resumed normal entry and exit operations, restrictions continue at other remaining metro stations across central Delhi following directions from the Delhi Police.

The DMRC had earlier announced that 18 metro stations would remain closed from 7:30 am until further notice as security was tightened around Jantar Mantar, where demonstrations over the NEET-UG 2026 controversy have been underway.

Advertisement

Although entry and exit remain suspended at several stations, interchange facilities are available only at select locations. New Delhi Metro Station continues to remain completely closed, including interchange services.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Row

The metro update comes hours after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Council of Ministers, submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the continuing nationwide controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

Advertisement

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said his decision was motivated by concern for students and that he did not want the country's youth to become trapped in what he described as a "web of confusion" created by the ongoing unrest.

He expressed hope that the situation would not be exploited by elements working against the national interest and maintained that his decision was guided by principle rather than personal considerations.

Government's Response to the NEET-UG Controversy

The controversy began after irregularities were detected in the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3.

According to Pradhan, the Centre referred the matter to the CBI, cancelled the compromised examination and conducted a fresh test on June 21. The government also announced that NEET would shift to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from next year to minimise the possibility of future paper leaks.

The re-examination involved more than two million candidates, with results declared on July 16. Pradhan said the process was treated as a national priority and highlighted the strong performance of students from economically weaker sections.