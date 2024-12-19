BREAKING: 5 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam

Jammu: An encounter erupted on Thursday in the Kadder Behibagh area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the neutralization of five terrorists.

Two security personnel were injured during the operation, officials said. The area is now being sanitized to ensure public safety.

On Wednesday night, acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in Kadder, security forces initiated a cordon-and-search operation in the Behibagh area.

The search operation escalated into a gunfight when the terrorists opened fire, prompting retaliation from the security forces. "The bodies of five terrorists remain in the orchards but have not been retrieved yet," an official confirmed.