‘Full Support, No Ifs Or Buts’: Eknath Shinde Amid Maharashtra CM Suspense

Maharashtra Government Formation: Amid mounting suspense over Maharashtra 's next Chief Minister, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde addressed a press conference on Sunday to clarify his position. Shinde reassured the public of his commitment to the state, saying, "Even now, people come to the Janata Darbar. I meet them regularly. My health was a concern earlier, but I am fine now. This is the people's government."

Referring to the ongoing discussions over the Chief Minister's post, he said, "I have already made my role clear. Whoever is decided for the CM post will have my full support. There will be no ifs or buts from my side."

The statement comes in the wake of speculations suggesting that Shinde's abrupt visit to Satara and the cancellation of a scheduled Mahayuti bloc meeting were signs of his frustration with the ongoing deadlock.

However, leaders from Shiv Sena and allied parties dismissed these claims, asserting that Shinde’s health was the only reason behind the change in plans. Highlighting the government’s accomplishments, Shinde remarked, "This is a historic government that will be remembered in golden letters. It is a government for the poor. Despite opposition criticism, even the Opposition Leader's post remains vacant."

Eknath Shinde on Mahayuti Relation

He further praised the coordination between the coalition parties, saying, "The three parties have worked in harmony. Our responsibility has increased as the people of Maharashtra have given us immense support." Shinde also revealed that the final decision would be made soon: "Tomorrow, there will be a legislative meeting where everything will be decided. Why worry? Don't stress."