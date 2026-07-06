Mumbai Issues Work From Home Advisory for Private Offices, Half-Day for Govt Employees as Heavy Rain Batters Maharashtra

New Delhi: Amid relentless heavy rainfall that has disrupted normal life across Mumbai, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Monday issued a work-from-home advisory for private offices and announced a half-day for employees in non-essential government offices to minimise travel and ensure public safety.

In a statement, the SDMA said the measures have been introduced in view of the prevailing weather conditions in Mumbai.

"In view of the current weather situation, SDMA has issued directions for Mumbai only: private offices are advised to allow work from home wherever possible. Non-essential government offices will observe a half-day," the authority said.

The move is aimed at reducing commuter movement and ensuring public safety as heavy rainfall continues to batter the financial capital, triggering widespread disruption to road and rail connectivity, prompting school closures and forcing authorities to issue multiple public safety advisories.

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Mumbai-Pune Travel Hit, 'Do Not Travel' Advisory Issued

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has suspended traffic on both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway after continuous rain and landslides made travel unsafe.

Authorities have urged people to avoid travelling between Mumbai and Pune until further notice, asking commuters to postpone non-essential journeys and follow official traffic advisories.

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The Khopoli-Kusgaon Missing Link has also been shut after rocks and mud fell onto the roadway.

The advisory comes as torrential rainfall across Maharashtra has triggered landslides, disrupting connectivity between Mumbai and Pune.

Landslide Near Khandala Forces Diversions

A major landslide was also reported near the Khandala exit, close to Tunnel 2 on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link.

Visuals from the site showed rocks, mud and debris covering parts of the expressway, forcing authorities to close the affected stretch and divert traffic from the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway of the Connecting Link Road from early Monday morning.

Officials said no casualties or injuries have been reported, while restoration work is underway.

Schools and Colleges Shut Across Mumbai

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that all government, private and civic body-run schools and colleges in Mumbai would remain closed on Monday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

The civic body said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students.

Heavy rainfall has also triggered landslides in parts of Pune's Mawal taluka, where rescue teams continue operations after a house collapsed.