sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Infiltration Bid Foiled by BSF in Jammu's RS Pura sector; Heavy Ammunition, AK-47 Recovered

Published 09:38 IST, September 22nd 2024

Infiltration Bid Foiled by BSF in Jammu's RS Pura sector; Heavy Ammunition, AK-47 Recovered

Infiltration bid was foiled by the Border Security Force, when an intruder was trying to cross the international border, in the RS Pura sector of Jammu

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Infiltration Bid Foiled by BSF in Jammu's RS Pura sector; Heavy Ammunition, AK-47 Recovered
Heavy Ammunition, AK-47 Recovered by BSF in Foiled Infiltration Bid in Jammu's RS Pura sector | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:19 IST, September 22nd 2024