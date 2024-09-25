sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Coldplay Fever | India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Custodial Assault Case: Odisha Govt to Provide Security to Army Officer, Fiancée

Published 09:10 IST, September 25th 2024

Custodial Assault Case: Odisha Govt to Provide Security to Army Officer, Fiancée

The Odisha government has provided security to the army officer and his fiancée, the victim of the alleged assault in custody at the Bharatpur Police Station

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
army officer fiancee allege harassment assault odisha police
The Odisha government has provided security to the army officer and his fiancée, the victim of the alleged assault in custody at the Bharatpur Police Station | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:10 IST, September 25th 2024