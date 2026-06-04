Delhi Govt Announces Ex-Gratia of ₹10 Lakh for Kin of Deceased, ₹5 Lakh for Injured in Malviya Nagar Fire

The Delhi government on Thursday announced an ex gratia compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of those killed in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire tragedy and ₹5 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Max Hospital in Saket to meet those injured in the fire and review their treatment.

During her visit, she interacted with the injured and their family members and directed officials to ensure all necessary support is extended to the affected families.

In a statement, the Delhi CMO said, “An ex gratia of ₹10 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, and those who have been seriously injured will receive ₹5 lakh in assistance.”

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The government also assured that the medical expenses of the injured would be facilitated in coordination with hospital authorities to ensure that all patients receive the best possible treatment. Additionally, arrangements are being made to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to their native places.

"The Delhi Government stands firmly with every affected family. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and for strength to the bereaved families during this difficult time," the statement added.

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The compensation announcement comes as investigations into the deadly fire continue. Sources said investigators have found that the roof exit of the hotel was closed at the time of the blaze, potentially blocking a critical escape route for occupants trapped inside.

Delhi Police has constituted 10 teams to probe the incident, including five teams tasked with tracing absconding hotel manager Jai Mishra. Investigators are also searching for a key eyewitness whose testimony is expected to help establish the sequence of events leading to the fire.

During interrogation, hotel owner Lovekesh Bajaj revealed that he owns three hospitality properties, Lemon Green, Micasa and Flourish Stay. According to sources, two of the establishments are his personal properties, while he is a partner in Micasa along with three other individuals.

The tragedy claimed multiple lives, including several foreign nationals. Police have identified nine of the 12 foreign nationals who died in the incident and have shared their details with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the repatriation of the bodies to their respective countries.

Meanwhile, post-mortem examinations are being conducted at AIIMS. Sources said post-mortems of six bodies have been completed so far. Officials stated that the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the examinations and forensic analysis are completed. However, preliminary investigations suggest that a majority of the victims died due to asphyxiation caused by smoke inhalation.