Delhi Traffic Alert: Police Issue Advisory For Repair Work On Yudhister Setu

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in the wake of the upcoming repair and rehabilitation work on the Yudhister Setu in order to minimise disruptions and ensure smooth traffic flow. The work, scheduled to take place from January 27 to March 27, may lead to traffic restrictions and diversions in the area.

According to the advisory, traffic will be diverted from the Kashmiri Gate metro station gate number-5, near Monastery Market, Pataleshwar Mandir, and Shastri Park red light as needed. Additionally, traffic restrictions and regulations may be imposed on the Yudhister Setu, Boulevard Road, Sham Nath Marg, and surrounding areas during the repair work period.

A senior official stated that the Public Works Department (PWD) is carrying out the repair and rehabilitation work and the commuters are advised to avoid the affected roads and stretches if possible.

The official also stated that the commuters travelling to the Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Red Fort and Tis Hazari Courts should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route, it said.