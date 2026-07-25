Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns: Political Reactions Pour In as Centre Lauds His Lifelong Public Service Record

New Delhi: In a major political development following weeks of nationwide student protests and hunger strikes over alleged competitive examination paper leaks and National Testing Agency (NTA) irregularities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Pradhan announced his decision publicly in an official statement posted on X, stating that he stepped down to ensure that divisive elements do not exploit the agitation and that the primary focus remains on safeguarding students' future.

"The situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces. The unity of the country must remain intact. The future of every student in India should not get entangled in legal complications. Keeping these considerations in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister."— Dharmendra Pradhan on X.

Political Leaders React to Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Following the announcement, senior leaders and office-bearers across the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) took to social media to support the outgoing minister, outline the government's commitment to structural reforms, and respond to the ongoing controversy.

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1. Nitin Nabin (National President, BJP)

"As Union Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji played a pivotal role in reforming India's education landscape and successfully implementing the landmark National Education Policy (NEP 2020), among other initiatives.

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Prioritising larger interests, his decision to step down reflects the highest standards of integrity and selfless service in public life. The party stands firmly with Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji in this decision. I extend my best wishes for his future endeavours."

1. Kiren Rijiju (Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs)

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets, "True leadership is measured over decades & @dpradhanbjp ji’s journey stands as a testament to lifelong engagement with public life & student welfare."

"Having worked alongside him in the Union Cabinet, I have seen his sincere dedication to strengthening India’s education ecosystem & keeping our millions of young students at the centre of every decision. Leading such a critical sector demands immense perseverance & he embraced it with courage & clear vision."

"Dharmendra ji, thank you for your relentless service, your commitment to reforms & your contribution to building a stronger India. I wish you the very best as you continue to serve the nation with the same conviction & sincerity!"

2. Himanta Biswa Sarma (Chief Minister Of Assam)

“It is difficult to put into words the gratitude I feel for Shri @dpradhanbjp ji. As Union Education Minister, he worked tirelessly to restore the civilisational spirit of Bharat and to decolonise our education system. His unwavering commitment to implementing the National Education Policy, despite the political challenges it entailed, will be remembered as one of his finest contributions to nation-building.”

“On a personal note, I have always been touched by his genuine affection for Assam. Whenever Assam needed his support, he stood with us. His encouragement, guidance and goodwill have always meant a great deal to me.”

“Just last week, we had the privilege of inaugurating the Indian Institute of Management, Guwahati. That proud moment was possible because of his vision and his deep commitment to taking quality higher education to every part of the country. The people of Assam will always remain grateful for that.”

“As he demits office, I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his dedication, his humility and his selfless service to Bharat Mata. I wish him good health, happiness and strength in the years ahead. I am certain that wherever he serves, he will continue to work with the same sincerity and commitment for our nation. Thank you, Pradhan ji. Assam will always remember your affection and your contribution.”

3. Manoj Tiwari (BJP MP)

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers the interest of students paramount, and students are respecting his every decision. We have full faith that whatever steps PM Narendra Modi has taken for the students, Modi ji will never be able to get out of the hearts of the students. This is my belief".

4. Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party MP)

On the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "...This is a major victory for the new generation...The government will have to think very seriously about everything from primary education to higher education. Concrete steps will have to be taken to prevent exam paper leaks...This movement of the youth spread through the internet and social media in today's times, and on the streets, ultimately led to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the world's largest party, which has countless allies, to bow down. This is a big victory for the youth, but people from all political parties should learn from this that in the future, the examinations will have to be strengthened so that no papers are leaked and avenues for employment and jobs will have to be opened for the youth..."

5. Arvind Kejriwal ( AAP National convener)

“Congratulations to the entire country on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Big win for democracy: @ArvindKejriwal. National Convenier, @AamAadmiParty. pic.twitter.com/khMyUbytSG”

“Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji’s decision to step down demonstrates the high moral standards and sensitivity of the NDA government toward our youth. Under PM Narendra Modi ji's leadership, the government’s top priority remains safeguarding the future of millions of hardworking students. We appeal to all political parties not to play political games with the careers of our children.”

6. Amit Malviya (National In-charge of the Information & Technology department for the BJP)

While Opposition leaders celebrated the move, BJP leader Amit Malviya tried to highlight Pradhan's contributions in the education field.

“Long before he assumed office, his journey was deeply rooted in student movements and youth engagement. That experience gave him an enduring understanding of the aspirations, challenges and ambitions of young Indians. Throughout his public life, he remained steadfast in his belief that education is the most powerful instrument for social transformation and national progress,” a part of Malviya's post read.

The BJP leader also said that leading the Ministry of Education is a demanding job and requires balancing the interests of millions of students, teachers, parents and institutions.

7. Sambit Patra (BJP National Spokesperson & MP)

Praising the outgoing minister's dedication while highlighting the government's resolve against systemic malpractices:

“Dharmendra Pradhan ji has served with complete dedication toward educational reforms. His decision to step down aims to ensure that genuine student concerns are not hijacked by opportunistic political elements. The NDA government stands firmly with the student community and will ensure that the examination mafia is completely eradicated.”

The government has announced measures including Special Fast-Track Courts, a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate paper leaks, and shifting future NEET-UG exams to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

8. Rahul Gandhi (Leader of Opposition)

“Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a huge step towards reshaping our education system. Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you. Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future.”