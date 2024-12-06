'Haven for Criminals': BJP Blasts Mamata Over Rape of 7-Month-Old Daughter of Homeless Couple

Kolkata: Months after the RG Kar Rape and Murder Case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, a seven-month-old daughter of a homeless couple was raped and left on the streets in the West Bengal capital. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has now blasted West Bengal CM Mamata over the horrific rape of the infant in Kolkata, calling the city a ‘haven for criminals’.

‘Haven for Criminals’: BJP Blasts Mamata Over Rape of 7-Month-Old Baby

Raising his voice against the horrific Kolkata rape of a seven-month-old baby, BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar has lambasted Mamata for the lack of safety for women, pointing out how even a 7-month-old baby is not safe in the state under the TMC government.

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Sukanta Majumdar said, "Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, even a 7-month-old infant isn't safe. Kolkata, once a city of culture, is now a haven for criminals. While the police guard the 'Crown Prince of Kalighat,' women and children face unspeakable horrors. Is this the 'safety' Didi boasts about?"

Kolkata Horror: 7-Month-Old Baby Raped, Left on Streets

A 7-month-old baby was raped and left on the streets of Kolkata; she is the daughter of a homeless couple. According to the police, they were called by an unknown person that a baby was sitting alone on the streets and was crying. Her parents later took her to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the doctors informed them that she had injury marks near her private parts, pointing towards sexual molestation and rape.

‘Injuries Near Private Parts, Scratches on Her Body’: RG Kar Doctors

"The parents of the toddler had also approached us. We took the child to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where doctors were shocked to see the injury marks near her private parts. There were several scratch marks on her body as well, indicating sexual molestation. We have started an investigation," a police officer told PTI.

The toddler has been admitted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where she is under treatment, he said. "Initial investigation revealed that the baby was picked up from the footpath, and taken somewhere and raped. It could be the work of some vagabonds. After the crime was committed, she was dropped again. We are checking the CCTV footage and also talking to the people of the area," he said.