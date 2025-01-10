‘I Am Also Human, Not God’: PM Modi Reveals 3 Mottos of His Life In Podcast Debut

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in his podcast debut with Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath, said that mistakes can happen as he is “after all a human and not a god” adding that one of the three mottos in his life is not to make intentional mistakes.

In the podcast, the Prime Minister highlighted the three mottos he took after becoming Gujarat Chief Minister: 'I will keep working hard, I will not be selfish, and I will not make intentional mistakes’.

‘I am a Human, Not God’

“I am a human; I can make mistakes, but not with bad intentions. I made this mantra of my life. Mistakes do happen; after all, I am a human and not a god. Humans can commit mistakes,” the Prime Minister said.

In the podcast, the Prime Minister was asked to share some of his own personal experiences on how one can “learn more from failures than success" a statement the Prime Minister has repeatedly made in the past.

“The day Chandrayaan 2 was going to be launched, many people told me that you should not go there ( ISRO Headquarters). I asked them why. They told me that there is a lot of uncertainty factor, and every country in the world has failed. They succeed only after 4-6 attempts,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting that he went ahead with the programe as it was a part of his responsibility, the Prime Minister said, “I went there, and Chandrayaan crashed at the very last moment. Everyone there got worried, and no one had the courage to inform PM about it, but I could sense that something was wrong.”

PM Modi Recalls Chandrayaan-2 Mission Setback

Prime Minister Modi further said that the moment he got to know about the mission failure, he decided to meet ISRO scientists the very next day.

“I could not sleep. I told them if they (scientists) are not tired, then I want them to meet all of them at 7 am the next day before I leave because it was a setback for the whole country. I told all scientists that the mission's failure is mine. I told them not to be disappointed. I kept them motivated, and Chandrayaan 3 got successful,” PM Modi said in the podcast.

Watch PM Modi's Podcast With Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath