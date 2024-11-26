Independence Will Be In Jeopardy If Parties Place Creed Above Country: VP Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday invoked Dr BR Ambedkar to say that "our independence will be put in jeopardy a second time" if parties placed creed above country.

Addressing an event to kick-start yearlong celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, he also cautioned that disturbance as a strategy threatened democratic institutions.

“It is time to restore the "sanctity of our democratic temples through constructive dialogue, debate, and meaningful discussion to serve our people effectively," VP Dhankhar said.

Vice President asserted that the Constitution's opening words, "We the People of India", carry deep meaning, establishing citizens as the ultimate authority, with Parliament serving as their voice.

VP Dhankhar on Democracy, Parliamentary Discourse

"In contemporaneous times, with decorum and discipline cliff-hanging in parliamentary discourse", Dhankhar said there was a need to resolve by reiterating the pristine glory of the Constituent Assembly's embellished functioning.

Noting that the Constitution ingeniously established democracy's three pillars -- Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary, each with a defined role, the vice president said, "Democracy is best nurtured with its constitutional institutions being in sync, tandem and togetherness, adhering to their jurisdictional areas."

“In functioning of these organs of the state, domain exclusivity is quintessence to making optimal contributions in steering Bharat toward unprecedented heights of prosperity and equity,” he asserted."Evolution of a structured interactive mechanism amongst those at the helm of these institutions would bring greater convergence in serving the nation," Dhankhar said.

"Our Constitution assures fundamental rights and ordains fundamental duties. These define informed citizenship, reflecting Dr Ambedkar's caution that internal conflicts, more than external threats, endanger democracy," the vice president noted.

'Nation First Should Be Our Priority'

Dhankhar said it was time to fully commit to "our fundamental duties"—protecting national sovereignty, fostering unity, prioritising national interests, and safeguarding our environment".

"We must always put our nation first. We need to be on guard as never before," he said and added that these commitments were crucial for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 -- a nation exemplifying progress and inclusion.

Citing Ambedkar's last address in the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, Dhankhar said, “What perturbs me greatly is the fact that not only India has once before lost her independence but she lost it by the infidelity and treachery of some of her own people. Will history repeat itself?”

"It is this thought which fills me with anxiety. This anxiety is deepened by the realisation of the fact that, in addition to our old enemies in the form of castes and creeds, we are going to have many political parties with diverse and opposing political creeds. Will Indians place the country above their creed or will they place their creed above the country?" he said, citing Ambedkar's address.

"I do not know. But this much is certain that if the parties place creed above country, our independence will be put in jeopardy a second time and probably be lost forever. This eventuality we must all resolutely guard against. We must be determined to defend our independence with the last drop of our blood," he further said, citing Ambedkar.

Dhankhar concluded his speech with an appeal to heed the "wise counsel" emanating from the father of the Indian Constitution.