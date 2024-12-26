Massive Traffic Jams On Pune-Mumbai Expressway

New Delhi: The Pune-Mumbai Expressway witnessed a massive 12-km-long traffic jam, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded for hours on Thursday. The congestion was primarily caused by an influx of tourists traveling to popular destinations like Mahabaleshwar and Goa for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Severe traffic was reported in the Khandala Ghat section, with vehicles queuing for 10-12 kilometers on the Mumbai-to-Pune route, leaving tourists stuck for hours.

In response, traffic and highway police took immediate action, halting heavy vehicles to alleviate the situation, which significantly eased the congestion.

To further manage the jam, vehicles from the Mumbai lane were diverted to the Pune lane. However, the sheer volume of vehicles heading from Mumbai resulted in prolonged queues.

The surge in traffic came as people from Mumbai traveled to destinations such as Lonavala, Khandala, Kolhapur, Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani, and the Konkan region in private vehicles, overwhelming both the Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai Highway.