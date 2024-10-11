sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Air India Express Hydraulic Failure | Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Odisha: Artist Makes Miniature Models of Goddesses of ‘Shakti’ Shrines in Ganjam

Published 14:45 IST, October 11th 2024

Odisha: Artist Makes Miniature Models of Goddesses of ‘Shakti’ Shrines in Ganjam

A 22-year-old artist has crafted miniature wooden models of the goddesses of 18 prominent ‘Shakti’ shrines located in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Artist makes miniature models of goddesses of ‘Shakti’ shrines in Ganjam
Artist makes miniature models of goddesses of ‘Shakti’ shrines in Ganjam | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:45 IST, October 11th 2024