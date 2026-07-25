Old Video Of Rajnath Singh Saying 'Ministers Don’t Resign In NDA Govt' Goes Viral After Dharmendra Pradhan Quits

New Delhi: An old video showing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh telling media that “ministers don't resign in the NDA government” went viral on social media after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation on Saturday amidst intensifying students protest over the NEET-UG exam paper leak and other examination irregularities.

The video dates back to 2015, when the Opposition was seeking the resignation of then Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Vasundhara Raje. As Rajnath Singh attended a press conference amidst the resignation demands, he told media, “Nahi nahi mantriyo ka tyag patr nahi hota yaha. Ye UPA government nahi hai, NDA government hai. (Ministers will not resign as it is the NDA government, not UPA government)."

Reacting to the viral video, a netizen commented, “Aged like milk!”

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation comes amidst intensifying students' protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Advertisement