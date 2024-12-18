Rajasthan Shocker: 1 Killed, 2 Injured as Truck Rams into Police Jeep on Jaipur-Agra Highway

Rajasthan: 1 killed, 2 injured as truck rams into police jeep on Jaipur-Agra highway | Image: META AI

Jaipur: A police constable was killed and two others sustained minor injuries when a truck collided with a police patrolling jeep on the Jaipur-Agra highway here, an officer said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, in which driver (constable) Atar Singh (52) lost his life, SHO Bassi (Jaipur East) Rajeev Yaduvanshi said.

Atar Singh was standing near the police jeep, while head constable Moti Singh and another constable were inside the jeep when the truck hit their vehicle from behind.

After hitting the jeep, the truck collided with a stranded vehicle ahead.

Singh died on the spot, while Moti Singh sustained minor injuries. The truck driver, Ramkesh Meena, fractured his leg and was admitted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

A case has been registered against Meena, the police said.