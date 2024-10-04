sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict | Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |

Published 13:57 IST, October 4th 2024

Right to Live with Dignity Extends Even to Incarcerated: SC

SC said, "Right to live with dignity extends even to incarcerated" and its denial to the prisoners is a "relic of the colonizers and pre-colonial mechanisms,"

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The observations were made by a bench comprising Chief Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra in a landmark judgement
The observations were made by a bench comprising Chief Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra in a landmark judgement | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

13:57 IST, October 4th 2024