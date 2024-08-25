sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Who is Debashish Som, Close Aide of Sandip Ghosh, Allegedly 'Involved in Irregularities'

Published 14:10 IST, August 25th 2024

Who is Debashish Som, Close Aide of Sandip Ghosh, Allegedly 'Involved in Irregularities'

The CBI conducted raids at the former principal’s residence, as well as at the home of his close associate, Debashish Som on Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Outrage continues across the country following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital
The CBI conducted raids at the former principal’s residence, as well as at the home of his close associate, Debashish Som on Sunday. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:07 IST, August 25th 2024