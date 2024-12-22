Published 22:43 IST, December 22nd 2024
UP: Half-Burnt Body of Four-Year-OId Found in Rampur, Neighbours Booked
The half-burnt body of a four-year-old boy was found here on Sunday following which his parents lodged a case against their neighbours.
Rampur (UP): The half-burnt body of a four-year-old boy was found here on Sunday following which his parents lodged a case against their neighbours, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava said the child went missing from Gangapur Kadim village in Kemri area around 9 am on Saturday.
The boy's family searched for him throughout the day and informed police at night, the officer said.
He said the child's half-burnt body was found in a drain on Sunday morning.
His family lodged a complaint against their neighbours following which a case was registered, he added.
Srivastava said that suspected individuals have been booked and they are being interrogated.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.
With PTI Inputs
