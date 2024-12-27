What Were Manmohan Singh's 'Best Moment' And 'Biggest Regret' as Prime Minister

In his final press conference as Prime Minister on January 3, 2014, Dr Singh had openly reflected on his ‘best moment’ and ‘biggest regret’ . | Image: Republic Digital

New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, breathed his last on Thursday at the age of 92. In his final press conference as Prime Minister on January 3, 2014, Dr Singh had openly reflected on his ‘best moment’ and ‘biggest regret’ during his ten-year tenure from 2004 to 2014.

The Best Moment: Civil Nuclear Deal with the US

When asked about the best moment of his tenure, Dr Singh identified the historic civil nuclear deal with the United States as his proudest achievement. "I will need time to reflect on this. But certainly, the best moment for me was when we were able to strike a nuclear deal with the United States to end the nuclear apartheid which had sought to stifle the processes of social and economic change, and technical progress of our country in many ways," he said.

This landmark agreement, announced in 2005 under Dr Singh’s leadership and in collaboration with then-US President George W. Bush, marked a pivotal moment in India-US relations. It enabled India to access civil nuclear energy technology, breaking decades of international restrictions.

The Biggest Regret: Unfinished Healthcare Reforms

On being asked about his biggest regret, Dr Singh admitted he wished he could have achieved more in the healthcare sector. "I am sorry. I haven't thought through this matter. But certainly, I would like to do a lot more in the area of healthcare, healthcare for children, and healthcare for women. The National Rural Health Mission that we started has achieved impressive results but a lot more needs to be done," he stated.

The National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), launched in April 2005 under his leadership, sought to enhance access to quality and affordable healthcare in rural India, focusing particularly on women, children, and the underprivileged. While the program yielded significant outcomes, Dr. Singh believed there was much more to accomplish.

‘History Will Be Kinder to Me’

Responding to allegations of corruption during his administration, Dr Singh expressed confidence in his legacy.

"I honestly believe history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or for that matter, the Opposition parties in Parliament," he remarked.

Elaborating on the challenges of leading a coalition government, he added, "I cannot divulge all the things that take place in the cabinet system of government. I think taking into account the circumstances and the compulsions of a coalition polity, I have done as best as I could do under the circumstances."