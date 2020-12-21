BHU's Neha Singh Makes It To Guinness Book Of Records For World's Largest Spice Painting

A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student named Neha Singh from Ballia has broken into the Guinness World Records by creating the world’s largest painting using spices, Ballia District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi said on Sunday.

BHU student's Guinness record 'spice painting'

Ballia's District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi said, "Neha Singh has made the largest painting in the world using natural colours, measuring 62.72 sq metres. Neha has painted a ''moksh ka vriksh'' (tree of salvation), for which her name has been included in the Guinness World Records."

Neha is a resident of Kotwari village of Rasra sub-district in Ballia. She is a student of Vedic Science and had earlier studied Fine Arts from the Banaras Hindu University.

The District Magistrate visited Neha Singh, congratulated and honoured her at a function in Dehri village which is her native place on Sunday.

Shreya Tatinini from Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh, was the last person to hold this record by making a painting of 588.6 sq ft until Neha achieved the record on November 18, 2020.

(With PTI Inputs)