Booker Prize 2020: Author Hilary Mantel Up For Third Time As 2020 Longlist Announced

The longlist for Booker Prize 2020 has now been announced. The list once again features the name of author Hilary Mantel, who has already won the Booker Prize two other times. Hilary Mantel's conclusion to the Thomas Cromwell trilogy, The Mirror and the Light, has been longlisted for the upcoming Booker Prize. Hilary Mantel's third nomination is a first in the history of the Booker Prize.

Hilary Mantel's brilliant conclusion to her Thomas Cromwell trilogy is one of the 13 novels that have been nominated for this year's £50,000 Booker Prize. The Mirror and the Light is around 900 pages long and follows the events after the beheading of Anne Boleyn in 1536. The final book in the trilogy also chronicles the last moments of Thomas Cromwell's life.

The Mirror and the Light follows the story of Bring Up the Bodies and has been heavily praised for its accurate depiction of the Tudor world. Author Hilary Mantel's previous books in the Thomas Cromwell trilogy both won the Booker Prize. In fact, Hilary Mantel is only one of four authors to win the Booker Prize twice. Other authors who have won two Booker Prize Awards include Margaret Atwood, Peter Carey, and JM Coetzee.

However, no author in the history of the Booker Prize has won three awards. With Mantel's third nomination, she could be the very first author in the world to win three Booker Prize Awards in her lifetime. In an interview with a portal, Mantel claimed that it will be cast in terms of a disaster if she did not win the Booker Prize 2020. However, she also said that she would not think of it as a snub if she lost this year.

Other notable books included in the longlist are Anne Tyler's Redhead by the Side of the Road and Colum McCann's Apeirogon. Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga is also included in the longlist for her novel This Mournable Body, which is a sequel to her 1988 novel Nervous Conditions. The Shadow King is another prominent historical novel in the longlist that is written by Ethiopian-American author Maaza Mengiste.

