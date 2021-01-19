Edgar Allen Poe's Birthday: Test Your Knowledge Of His Works With This Quiz

The great American writer and poet Edgar Allan Poe celebrates his birthday on January 19. The writer was known for his work in literature and was heavily praised for his work and also went on to win a number of laurels in his lifetime. His tales of mystery and macabre were well known and people praise his amazing storytelling narrative till date. Today, as the world celebrates his birthday, we take a look at some of his most interesting work by this short quiz. Test your knowledge of Edgar Allan Poe and his work with this trivia quiz.
Test your knowledge of Edgar Allan Poe's works with this quiz
Poe's most famous work is a poem about what kind of bird?
When, according to the Raven, will the narrator again see his lost Lenore?
- December
- 1904
- Nevermore
- Tomorrow
Poe's story "Ligeia" contains what other work of Poe's?
- A Dream within a Dream
- Manuscript found in a Bottle
- The Conqueror Worm
- Other
How did Poe die?
- Suicide
- Hung after being found guilty
- Mysterious Circumstances
- Accident
Who committed "The Murders in the Rue Morgue"?
- Sailor
- Corrupt Cop
- Orangutan
- Police
Who is wearing the Red Death costume at the masquerade ball?
- The Wife
- Lenacci
- No one
- Unknown
What metaphor, enshrined in the title of a short story, did Poe use to describe a person's irrational tendency to commit self-destructive acts?
- The Imp of the Perverse
- The Angel of Odd
- The Gold Bug
- Other
What did Poe consider "the most poetical topic in the world"?
- The death of a beautiful woman
- Twilight
- Absolution when man approaches death
- All of the above
What rank did Poe achieve when he was in the U.S. Army?
- Private First Class
- Sergeant Major
- Corporal
- Other
What was the title of Poe's only novel?
- "The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym of Nantucket"
- “The Blood upon the snow”
- “The Tale of Samuel George and his many weaknesses”
Answers:
- Raven
- Nevermore
- The Conqueror Worm
- Mysterious Circumstances
- Orangutan
- No one
- The Imp of the Perverse
- The death of a beautiful woman
- Sergeant Major
- "The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym of Nantucket"