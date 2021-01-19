Edgar Allen Poe's Birthday: Test Your Knowledge Of His Works With This Quiz

The great American writer and poet Edgar Allan Poe celebrates his birthday on January 19. The writer was known for his work in literature and was heavily praised for his work and also went on to win a number of laurels in his lifetime. His tales of mystery and macabre were well known and people praise his amazing storytelling narrative till date. Today, as the world celebrates his birthday, we take a look at some of his most interesting work by this short quiz. Test your knowledge of Edgar Allan Poe and his work with this trivia quiz.

Test your knowledge of Edgar Allan Poe's works with this quiz

Poe's most famous work is a poem about what kind of bird?

Raven

Eagle

Parrot

Duck

When, according to the Raven, will the narrator again see his lost Lenore?

December

1904

Nevermore

Tomorrow

Poe's story "Ligeia" contains what other work of Poe's?

A Dream within a Dream

Manuscript found in a Bottle

The Conqueror Worm

Other

How did Poe die?

Suicide

Hung after being found guilty

Mysterious Circumstances

Accident

Who committed "The Murders in the Rue Morgue"?

Sailor

Corrupt Cop

Orangutan

Police

Who is wearing the Red Death costume at the masquerade ball?

The Wife

Lenacci

No one

Unknown

What metaphor, enshrined in the title of a short story, did Poe use to describe a person's irrational tendency to commit self-destructive acts?

The Imp of the Perverse

The Angel of Odd

The Gold Bug

Other

What did Poe consider "the most poetical topic in the world"?

The death of a beautiful woman

Twilight

Absolution when man approaches death

All of the above

What rank did Poe achieve when he was in the U.S. Army?

Private First Class

Sergeant Major

Corporal

Other

What was the title of Poe's only novel?

"The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym of Nantucket"

“The Blood upon the snow”

“The Tale of Samuel George and his many weaknesses”

Answers: