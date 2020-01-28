Gabriel Garcia Marquez Books That You Should Add To Your Reading List

Gabriel Garcia Marquez is a Columbian origin writer who was the reason for the popularity of Latin American literature. He rose to popularity with the book One Hundred Years of Solitude in 1967 and since then, has released books with his realistic take on societal inhibitions with a dash of magical realism. Gabriel Garcia Marquez is one of the most influential writers and his books always have an ode to tell. Here is a list of must-read books by this author:

Also Read | On Stephen Hawking's Birth Anniversary, Here Are Few Books To Read That He Co-authored

Gabriel Garcia Marquez's best books that you must read!

One Hundred Years of Solitude

The landmark novel won the Nobel prize for Gabriela Garcia Marquez. The story revolved around the Buendia family and their conflicts with love and solitude. The book was first published in native Columbia and then re-published in English.

Love in the Time of Cholera

This book will drive you to the edge of romance and betrayal between Fermina and Florentino. What a secret unrequited love saga brings to the magical town in the Caribbean is the essence of the story. Love in the Time of Cholera is one of the most popular romance novels by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

Also Read | Stephen Hawking's Books To Read To Fall In Love With The Theory Of The Universe!

News of a Kidnapping

A kidnapping, a drug cartel and an arrest, News Of a Kidnapping is all the non-fiction narrative. The story is set in the 1990s and will take you through the turmoils between the government and the strongest mafia, who have taken nine journalists as hostages. The must learn and interesting parts in the novel are Maruja Pachon and Alberto Villamizar's story.

The General in His Labyrinth

Set in 1830, the novel revolves around the failed attempt of unification of Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Bolivia. General Simon Bolivar will also have to find his way to work for the undermined and thrive. This one is a must-read novel by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

Also Read | Virginia Woolf Books To Read If You Want To Explore 20th Century Literature

Living to Tell the Tale

The book is about his own childhood. Living to Tell the Tale is popularly called as a book of memories. Gabriel García Márquez writes about his native town Aracataca and how some of his novels came to life. He also mentions his struggle with power, women and more.

Memories of My Melancholy Whores

This book, just like the name suggests, incites stories about finding love when everything ends. Set in the city of Barranquilla, this story narrates a nonagenarian’s last moments of life. Another brilliant novella by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

Also Read | Best 'Black Widow' Comic Books To Read Before The Iconic Character Returns To Screens