George RR Martin Hints On Releasing 'Winds Of Winter' Soon, Fans Start Counting Days

The popular show Game of Thrones ended in the year 2019, but the books that the show was based on haven't. The last ones from the series are yet to be released. The author of the series, George RR Martin, has made the fans of The Song of Ice and Fire series wait for a long time and shared the name of the book to be Winds of Winter. In a recent update of his blog Not A Blog, Martin has shared some good news about the book and its release.

ALSO READ | George RR Martin to complete 'The Winds of Winter' this year?

Winds of Winter release date

George RR Martin posted some time ago how the coronavirus pandemic has led to him isolating himself in the mountains, thus making him work on Winds of Winter. He had talked about how he writes every day and also hopes to finish the book as soon as possible. The author wrote:

“If there is a silver lining in these clouds, this will give me more time to finish WINDS OF WINTER".

ALSO READ | 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden & Froy Gutierrez join 'Black Lives Matter' protests

George R. R. Martin was named as the Master of Ceremonies at WorldCon. WorldCon is a science fiction convention that takes place annually in various countries all over the world. The writer promised his fans on his blog that he will be present with the manuscript in his hand at the end of July. The author shared on his blog post saying:

“If I don’t have THE WINDS OF WINTER in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for Worldcon 2020, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I’m done. Just so long as the acrid fumes do not screw up my old DOS word processor, I’ll be fine"

ALSO READ | Coronavirus quarantine pushes author George RR Martin to finish 'Winds of Winter'

Fans have now started pointing out at this particular quote by George RR Martin, assuming how this means that Winds of Winter will be out by July 29, 2020, which is the date of the WorldCon. The tweet was swarmed by loads of comments as people agreed with how he will definitely be punished if he is not out with a book by then.

A fan shared how he cannot wait for George RR Martin to let him down on his birthday. Others are sharing GIFs from the series using instances of killing and fighting to show they will certainly heed to what he has said:

George R.R. Martin said if 'The Winds of Winter' isn't out by July 29, 2020, fans can imprison him



He now has less than 50 days ⏳ pic.twitter.com/GjxmNPRekR — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) June 10, 2020

George on July 30😂😂 (I stole this) pic.twitter.com/rdvZ27jc5F — توم (@Shickh_tom) June 10, 2020

Can’t wait for this man to let me down on my birthday. — Shahil (@sh0hilr) June 10, 2020

Spoiler: He will not finish the books. — Javier (@JXavierDev) June 11, 2020

ALSO READ | 'Game of Thrones' actors Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa in talks to star in a vampire film