'Gone Girl' And Other Brilliant Novels That Have The 'femme Fatale' Archetype

There was a time when most novels only had a male leads and did not really have any good female characters. However, not all stories centre around a male lead nowadays, there are quite a few books that focus more on a female lead character. Moreover, there are some novels that specifically cater to those who love 'femme fatales', a literary archetype of a strong woman who gets what she wants with her wit, charm and intelligence. Here are a few books that feature interesting femme fatales while also having an interesting and engrossing plot.

Books that feature interesting femme fatale

Also Read | 'Will and Testament' and other Norwegian novels to read before you die

Gone Girl

Written by Gillian Flynn, Gone Girl was a 2012 novel that became so popular that it was adapted into a movie starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. The book tells the story of Nick Dunne, who is suspected of murdering his missing wife. However, not everything is black and white, and Amy, Nick's missing wife, might not really be missing after all. The book has some brilliant twists and the mystery of Amy's disappearance is truly engrossing.

Die a Little

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies that were adapted from classic novels

Set in 1950s Los Angeles, Die a Little tells the story of Lora, an ordinary school teacher. However, when her brother Bill marries a mysterious woman called Alice Steele, Lora starts to get suspicious and becomes an investigator. Lora slowly and steadily starts to get involved in the dark and murky underworld of Los Angeles, and the more Lora learns about Alice, the more she realises that she is becoming just like her.

Women Who Run With the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype

Also Read | Liked 'Bhoot part one: The Haunted Ship? Here are some spooky Indian horror novels for you

Women Who Run With the Wolves is not really a story, but it is a beautiful anthology that gives a cohesive study about the Wild Woman/Femme fatale archetype. Written by Clarissa Pinkola Estes, the book offers a look into the myths, fairy tales, folk tales, and stories about the 'wild women'. Stories and folklore from all over the globe are included in this book. According to the author, this book is meant to help reconnect women to the healthy and instinctual attributes of the historical 'wild woman'.

Throne of Glass

Throne of Glass is a perfect read for those who want a strong and deadly female character in a fantasy setting. Written by Sarah J. Maas, Throne of Glass is the first book in a series of seven. Throne of Glass follows the story of Celaena Sardothien, a slave under a tyrannical king, who eventually turns into an assassin.

Over the course of the seven books in the series, Celaena Sardothien gets better at her craft and becomes the deadliest assassin in her nation. Not only is Celaena Sardothien a strong lead but the overarching plot of the series is also highly engrossing. So, fans of fantasy can definitely give the Throne of Glass series a try.

Also Read | 'March Violets' and other historical novels chosen by historians that are a must read