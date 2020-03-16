Kunwar Narain's Short Story 'The Play Of Dolls' Translated In English

Kunwar Narain is considered as one of the brilliant writers who have contributed in the Hindi literature. Kunwar Narain won several accolades including the Jnanpith Award and the Padma Bhushan. The famous poet has written for over six decades during which he has written down several poems, essays, short stories, and articles that were based on various cultures and human interests.

His writings achieved huge leadership as it was easily understandable. And it was recently reported that after half a century, some of Kunwar Narain’s short stories have been translated in English. It was also said after his death in the year 2017, this is the first time that his book has been translated and published with the title, 'The Play of Dolls.'

Kunwar Narian first wrote his short story in the year 1971. His short stories are known to be emotional, poetic and filled with hope. It was also reported that his stories would revolve around love, history, and fantasy which is known to be relevant in today’s time.

The book, 'The Play of Dolls' was translated into English by his son Apurva Narain and John Vater. 'The Play of Dolls' released this year, and since then these short stories have gone on to impress a larger audience.

Pictures of Kunwar Narain and his writings

