'Roadies 11' Contestant Navjyot Gurudutta Launches A New Book On Digital Marketing

Roadies 11 contestant Navjyot Gurudutta recently came up with a book based on digital marketing and tips on using it right. The reality star is an aspiring digital marketing entrepreneur by profession and has listed out a few suggestions on how people can expand their reach through social media platforms. The book is called The Secret of Growing Fast on Social Media: The Techniques of Reaching from Zero to Millions of Audience and is being sold on various e-commerce sites.

About Navjyot Gurudutta’s book

Roadies 11 contestant Navjyot Gurudutta recently announced that he is launching a book based on how a person can expand their reach through social media. Navjyot Gurudutta spoke about the book, The Secret of Growing Fast on Social Media, in an interaction with a media outlet and revealed how he came up with the concept and crux.

He stated that everyone is currently going through a tough time due to the Coronavirus pandemic and added that since he was at home most of the time. So, he decided to research something interesting about how social media works and that is how he came up with the topic and the concept of this book.

Navjyot Gurudutta also revealed that this book aims to reach all those who wish to make a mark of themselves across the world through the most appropriate, efficient, and right use of social media.

Previously, he had released the cover page of his book on his social media handle. The cover page features him against a red background. In the picture, he can be seen sitting back on a couch, with his hands spread out. The cover puts special emphasis on the word “secret” to attract the viewers. Have a look at the cover of the book, here.

The post has received a lot of love from people as they are loving the new initiative which can help a number of people. They have wished him luck while also appreciating him for the major move. A few people expressed their excitement to read it, while also complimenting the look of the new book. Have a look at the comments put up by Navjyot Gurudutta’s fans here.

