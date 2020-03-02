Shaheen Bhatt & Other Celebs Who Have Penned Their Mental Health Battles In Their Books

Awareness regarding the importance of mental health has seen a significant rise over the years. Many Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities over the years have talked about their fight with depression and various other mental issues. Many of these celebrities have penned their mental health battle in their memoirs and autobiographies. So take a look at some of these Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities who have opened up about their mental health struggle in their books.

Celebrities who penne their mental health struggles

1. Shaheen Bhatt

She is the sister of actor Alia Bhatt and daughter of ace director-producer Mahesh Bhatt. Shaheen Bhatt in her book Never been (Un)Happier talked about her personal battle with depression. The author has garnered many praises not just from book critics but from the industry as well. Even actor Mindy Kaling took to Instagram and praised Shaheen Bhatt for talking about her battle with depression.

2. Brooke Shields

Actor Brooke Shields opened up about her battle with depression in her 2005 best-selling memoir Down Came the Rain. In this memoir, Brooke Shields talked about experiencing postpartum depression after giving birth to her eldest daughter Rowan.

In the book, the former model talked about her feeling completely disconnected from her first baby and also talked about how she was having suicidal thoughts during that particular phase.

3. Russell Brand

Comedian, actor, author and social activist Russell Brand extensively talked about his mental health in his book Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions. In the book, Russell Brand talked about his battle with various addictions and how he recovered from it. People who are not aware of this, Russell Brand battled with binge eating as a child and later on was also diagnosed with ADHD and Bipolar disorder.

4. Portia De Rossi

Portia De Rossi in her book Unbearable Lightness talked about her struggle in Hollywood. In the book, the actor also talked about how she was glamourous and successful on the outside but was literally dying on the inside. In the book, Portia De Rossi also talked about her complex relationship with her emotions and her fight with food, weight, and body image.

