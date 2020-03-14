Some Of The Best Retellings Of Jane Austen That Must Be Part Of Your Reading List

Jane Austen has remained in the hearts and book-shelves of all literature lovers and bibliophiles from the time her books were published. While many enjoy the original stories, there are also others who took up projects to bring the world of Jane Austen to the modern one. There are many modern-day retellings of Jane Austen's novels.

Here are some of Jane Austen's classics retold

Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld

The book Eligible was released in the year 2016. It is a modern retelling of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. In the book, Liz Bennet is a magazine writer who returns to her hometown after a health scare of her father. While she deals with her sisters, Jane being a spinster, Mary being buried in her books and Kitty and Lydia's annoying CrossFit workouts, she also has her mother obsessing over their marriage. Enter Chip Bingley, whom they love, and Fitzwilliam Darcy, whom they do not really approve of.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies by Seth Grahame-Smith and Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters by Ben H. Winters

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies was released in the year 2009, where the Bennet family is shown battling with zombies. It is written by Seth Grahame-Smith. Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters released later under the same series but was written by Ben H. Winters. The latter brings in elements of giant lobsters, rampaging octopi, two-headed sea serpents, and other biological monstrosities in the life of the Dashwood sisters.

Seeking Mansfield by Kate Watson

Seeking Mansfield is a young adult modern adaptation of one of Jane Austen's classics, Mansfield Park. While Fanny Price turn to Finley and Edmund turns Oliver, the book traces the story of Finley, who is trying to join the prestigious Mansfield Theater. Even if she does not want to, she has to turn to the spotlight in order to have her heart, along with Oliver's, with herself.

Emma: A Modern Retelling by Alexander McCall Smith

Alexander McCall Smith is known best for his flair in bringing out the best characters and stories. The writer took up Jane Austen's Emma and used a modern setting for it. Even though the setup changes, Emma is still doing what she does best: matchmaking and offering advice, though this time it includes texting etiquette and first date destinations. Emma: A Modern Retelling was released in 2016.

