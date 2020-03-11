Some Unique Words You Must Learn From English Dictionary To Strengthen Your Vocabulary

Languages are an integral part of an individual's life. No matter how much you learn a language, there will be something that will be new to you each day. There are so many words in English that are new and unique and not many people are aware of these.

Here is a list of unique words in English that you can learn

Pandemic

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, it is important to know what the meaning of the word pandemic is. According to the Merriam Webster dictionary, it is 'an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high proportion of the population'. A pandemic is a widespread epidemic.

Prurient

The meaning of the word prurient is 'marked by or arousing an immoderate or unwholesome interest or desire', as defined by the Merriam Webster dictionary. Some of its synonyms are salacious, lustful and lewd. An example of this word in a sentence is 'This book is packed with some prurient scenes and themes.'

Esurient

Esurient, according to the Merriam Webster dictionary, means being hungry or greedy. The proper usage of the word in a sentence is, 'While he was rich, he was still esurient'. Synonyms of esurient can be edacious, gluttonous, and greedy.

Kakistocracy

The word means 'a government that is ruled by the least suitable, able, or experienced people in a state or country', according to the Cambridge Dictionary. An example of using the word in a different sentence is: 'The total lack of integrity of the administration is proof that we now live in a kakistocracy'. The word 'kakisto' is taken from the Greek word 'kakos', which means bad.

Rodomontade

The meaning of rodomontade is 'talk or behaviour that is boastful or exaggerated' according to the Merriam Webster dictionary. It can also mean a bragging speech. Some synonyms of the word are bluster, bombast, and brag.

