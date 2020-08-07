Stephanie Meyer Wishes She Could Change One Detail From Her First Book 'Twilight', Read

Stephanie Meyer has recently released the last novel in The Twilight Saga, Midnight Sun. The first four books in the series, namely Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn have gathered quite a fanbase over the years. Even The Second Short Life Of Bree Tanner garnered a lot of appreciation from fans. However, now in retrospect, Meyer wants to change something in the first book, Twilight. Here's what this is about.

Stephanie Meyer wishes to change one aspect of Twilight

In an interview with Bustle, Stephanie Meyer has revealed that thinking about Twilight now, she would want to change something in it. The author wished she made Edward, the vampire confess his love for the human Bella sooner. She claims that Edward should have expressed his feelings earlier rather than wait to do it till the end of the novel.

Stephanie Meyer continues that Edward Cullen should have said 'I love you' to Bella after saving her from the rogues in Port Angeles. Maybe in an attempt to correct this, in Midnight Sun, Meyer shows that Edward is internally considering the decision after the Port Angeles incident but refrains himself at the final moment. She also revealed in another interview with The New York Times that Edward's character makes her anxious as the character itself is portrayed as anxious.

Even after more than a decade of the release of the final book in The Twilight Saga, the fan following of the vampire-human love story did not diminish at all. The Twilight Saga focuses on the relationship between the human girl Bella and the vampire boy, Edward and how they brave many supernatural obstacles to finally unite forever. Fans are still excited to see the new book in the series, one which Stephanie Meyer says is a culmination.

Although she started the book in 2008, right after the release of Breaking Dawn, Stephanie Meyer seems to have taken a hiatus. This happened because an early draft of the book was leaked inline. Stephanie had expressed that the leak made her feel betrayed but she returned to writing the book once again from 2015.

Fans now seem to be anticipating a movie of Midnight Sun much like The Twilight Saga was adapted on screen. Many even wondered if Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart would reprise their roles as Edward and Bella. However, no there's no confirmation from either of the actors who had parted ways after a messy breakup in 2013.

