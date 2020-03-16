William Gibson Turns 72, Here Are Some Interesting Facts About 'The Father Of Cyberpunk'

William Gibson, the man who gave birth to the genre of cyber fiction, was born on March 17, 1948. Gibson is famously known for coining the term 'cyberspace'. So, to celebrate his birthday, here are some interesting facts about William Gibson.

1. He's responsible for creating the genre of cyberpunk fiction

William Gibson created history with his debut novel. Gibson’s futuristic novel Neuromancer was the reason the cyberpunk fiction genre was created. The novel was the first of its kind to be put under the genre cyberpunk fiction, and is still considered the 'to read' work if one wants to get into the genre.

2. 'Neuromancer' lead the award season

Neuromancer, won several awards right after it's debut. William Gibson’s Neuromancer went on to become the first cyberpunk fiction novel to win the Nebula Award, Philip K Dick Award, and Hugo Award.

3. Life before becoming an author

William Gibson is now a renowned cyberpunk author. But before he penned his stories, Gibson was a teaching assistant. William reportedly worked as a teaching assistant for three years on a film history course.

4. Gibson re-wrote 'Neuromancer' twelve times

Yes, you read that right. According to a media portal’s report, William Gibson re-wrote his novel Neuromancer twelve times. According to the report, William Gibson saw the 1989 film Blade Runner, and after watching the movie the cyberpunk author thought his book would be a failure. Hence he re-wrote his debut novel.

5. Music led to writing

As mentioned earlier, before becoming an author William Gibson was teaching assistant. During his assistance job, Gibson bumped into a punk musician and author John Shirley. Reportedly, Shirley was the one who convinced William Gibson to pursue writing as a career and start publishing his short stories.

