Birthday Celebration Ideas To Make Your Loved One Feel Special Amidst Lockdown

Amidst the Coronavirus quarantine, it could be tough to celebrate birthdays. For the people whose loved ones are celebrating their birthdays during this quarantine period, here are some ways how you can make their birthday special. While it is advised for the people to stay indoors, here are some ideas on how you can surprise your loved ones on their birthday during the quarantine period.

Ideas to celebrate birthday of your loved ones during the lockdown

You can gather your friends over a video conference and then add the birthday boy or birthday girl to this conference. The person who may be feeling lonely on his or her birthday will definitely be surprised to see all their friends and family together. This idea is also safe and will also make your loved one feel special on their day.

You can also start a hashtag with your friend's name who is turning a year older. Using this hashtag, family and friends of the birthday girl or boy can start posting cute and silly pictures of the person. Once this whole thing is over, you can get these pictures printed and make a photo collage and gift it to the person. Ask the family and friends of the birthday boy/girl to make small videos wishing them on their birthday. You can later make a video collage of these videos and surprise them later.

If they are fond of movies or series then you can consider gifting them a Netflix or Amazon Prime subscription which will last them a year. Till their next birthday, your friends will remember you every time they watch any movie or series on the website they will remember you.

You can make a handmade collage or greeting card for the birthday girl/boy. You can also make use of this quarantine period to make some creative gift for your friend. Once this whole thing is over you can hand over the gift to them.

