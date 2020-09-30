Birthday Party Ideas For Kids From Bollywood's Super Moms; See Full List

For every parent, their child’s birthday is a special occasion. Every parent wants to organise a fun, exciting birthday party which can bring a big smile on their child’s face and create lasting memories. Hence, to create a birthday celebration that your child would remember for years, here we bring you some exciting birthday party ideas from Bollywood moms. Take a look:
Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Kapoor, keeps sharing her experiences of being a mom on her Instagram handle. Recently, the actor shared about how she managed to plan a quarantine birthday party for her son, Zain Kapoor. With her posts, one can take inspiration for planning a birthday bash for a boy. Her pictures showcased how her little boy was obsessed with trucks, bikes, etc. One can create a theme combining vehicles and construction.
For this type of celebration, one can deck up the place and inflated a pool to keep the kids entertained through their special day. You can also deck up the place with a trunk full of cars, decoration box and printables to make the whole construction-like theme come together. One can also use things like pun-intended signboards, caution tapes, and digger toothpicks. Hence, this can be a similar theme packed party look for all the kiddies out there. Take a look at the pictures:
Another Quarantine Birthday ðŸŽ‚ After planning a detailed, game intensive and theme-packed birthday for the lady of the house, I was quite lazy to get up and do yet another one in ten days! But nothing like Pinterest and good old mom-guilt to get you right back on your toes to start all over again. Buddy boy is obsessed with anything that goes vroom: trucks, bikes, tractors, cars, fire engines and his most favourite the JCB Digger. You can catch him in the hot summer afternoon playing with his trucks in the mud totally and utterly in a state of bliss. So this theme combined his love for both vehicles and construction (also because it was just easier to widen the theme basket a bit and I was in love with the tractor shaped napkinsðŸ˜œ) I used whatever creativity I had left to deck up the place and inflated a pool for the entertainment. All parents know that nothing keeps kids engaged longer than a pool with a side of fries. A trunk full of cars, my decoration box and the cutest printables made the whole theme come together. I managed to get the backdrop online along with the pun-intended signboards. Caution tape and digger toothpicks brought the whole theme together. I forgot to click a picture of the returns which was my favourite go-to wrapping; newspaper with caution tape wrapped all around. We reused the tassels from last time and kept theme colours to match the decor. I found that going for a solid coloured plate with themed napkin makes for a smarter solution. If you have extra leftover, you can use it for another celebration, dressed with a different napkin. By the time the sun went down, the kids were famished and happily exhausted, so it was a quick scurry around the table before the Khoi bag popped and confetti laden kids were off! This one was quick and easy! I’m sure all you Mum’s know those two words are GOLDEN when it comes to a birthday!
Recently, on September 29, 2020, Soha Ali Khan posted a super cute video of the birthday girl Inaaya in which the toddler can be seen sitting pretty in a blue dress. The star-kid looked super cute as she hides her face with her tulle dress. Looking into Soha Ali Khan’s IG post, one can take ideas of planning a birthday celebration with the winter or Santa theme.
For this, one can go with the Disney character inspired cakes and celebrations and outfits. For Inaaya’s birthday, the actor chose to have Frozen 2-themed cake as this movie is among the most-loved films of the little girls. With this, one can also choose to have similar costumes which can create a whole Frozen 2 theme for the birthday bash. Take a look at the pictures to have ideas:
Bollywood celebs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan went all-out on the occasion of Aaradhya’s 6th birthday. The duo celebrated the birthday bash with a fairytale-themed birthday party. Looking at the pictures, one can see how a lawn can be converted into a funfair that boasted its Ferris wheel, whimsical floral decorations, a live candy-floss counter, and slime-making sessions. Take a look at the pictures from the celebration below:
(Image Credits: Soha Ali Khan IG)
