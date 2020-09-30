Birthday Party Ideas For Kids From Bollywood's Super Moms; See Full List

For every parent, their child’s birthday is a special occasion. Every parent wants to organise a fun, exciting birthday party which can bring a big smile on their child’s face and create lasting memories. Hence, to create a birthday celebration that your child would remember for years, here we bring you some exciting birthday party ideas from Bollywood moms. Take a look:

Birthday party ideas for kids

Birthday cues from Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Kapoor, keeps sharing her experiences of being a mom on her Instagram handle. Recently, the actor shared about how she managed to plan a quarantine birthday party for her son, Zain Kapoor. With her posts, one can take inspiration for planning a birthday bash for a boy. Her pictures showcased how her little boy was obsessed with trucks, bikes, etc. One can create a theme combining vehicles and construction.

For this type of celebration, one can deck up the place and inflated a pool to keep the kids entertained through their special day. You can also deck up the place with a trunk full of cars, decoration box and printables to make the whole construction-like theme come together. One can also use things like pun-intended signboards, caution tapes, and digger toothpicks. Hence, this can be a similar theme packed party look for all the kiddies out there. Take a look at the pictures:

Birthday ideas from Soha Ali Khan

Recently, on September 29, 2020, Soha Ali Khan posted a super cute video of the birthday girl Inaaya in which the toddler can be seen sitting pretty in a blue dress. The star-kid looked super cute as she hides her face with her tulle dress. Looking into Soha Ali Khan’s IG post, one can take ideas of planning a birthday celebration with the winter or Santa theme.

For this, one can go with the Disney character inspired cakes and celebrations and outfits. For Inaaya’s birthday, the actor chose to have Frozen 2-themed cake as this movie is among the most-loved films of the little girls. With this, one can also choose to have similar costumes which can create a whole Frozen 2 theme for the birthday bash. Take a look at the pictures to have ideas:

Kid’s birthday party ideas from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood celebs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan went all-out on the occasion of Aaradhya’s 6th birthday. The duo celebrated the birthday bash with a fairytale-themed birthday party. Looking at the pictures, one can see how a lawn can be converted into a funfair that boasted its Ferris wheel, whimsical floral decorations, a live candy-floss counter, and slime-making sessions. Take a look at the pictures from the celebration below:

(Image Credits: Soha Ali Khan IG)

