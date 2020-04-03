Acrylic Nails: Read To Know About These Nails And The Tricks Of Maintaining Them At Home

Coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill and people are practising social distancing while staying at home. This lockdown time has brought us to follow some necessary rules of social distancing, self-isolation, and work from home. So, while we are at home and cannot visit a salon for a manicure, the secret that enables your manicure to remain for months without painting your nails, again and again, is oil nails. Have a look here to make sure you know how to maintain acrylic nails.

Also read | Work From Home? These Quick Rice Recipes Are Easy To Cook Amid Lockdown

The mastermind trick is to allow your nails to look great at all times is to oil nails. Most of the celebrities nowadays use this trick. The idea of acrylic nails went viral because of Kylie Jenner’s posts. She had uploaded a pic of her extra-long acrylic nails along with a beautiful nail-art inspiration to her followers.

What exactly are acrylic nails?

Acrylic nails are precisely made of acrylic plastic. They are mainly nail extensions that are glued to your nails. These acrylic nails extend the period of your initial nails or increase your nail span. In simple terms, acrylic nails are one of the best ideas for those who wish to grow their nails but are unable to do so due to poor or fragile nails quality.

Also read | Skin Hydration Tips Which You Can Abide By During The Lockdown

How much time do these acrylic nails survive?

To use these acrylic nail manicure on your nails, nail artists usually use a combination of liquid and powder to make a strong and protective coating of acrylic nails. This acrylic coating is put on your natural nails so that they are stronger and appear more real. Mostly, these nails are worn for extended periods, but it will not require any infills or manicure for three months or so.

How are they preserved?

To protect these acrylic nails and make them last more, you will have to avoid long exposure to water. Like while cleaning, washing and performing household tasks, you can use rubber gloves to protect the acrylic nails. According to some nail experts, if you moisturise your hands and nails properly after each wash and also make sure that your nails are clean constantly, it is the best way to make them survive long.

While these acrylic nails are attractive to observe and so are mostly glued to make nails stronger, experts show that it generally causes more harm to the fingernails. According to nail experts, it is suggested that after every 3 weeks, oil nails should be removed so that the natural nails may be allowed to breathe.

Also read | Quarantine Skincare: Easy Ways To Get Rid Of Facial Hair At Home Amid Lockdown

Have a look at these acrylic nails posted by Kylie Jenner on her Instagram handle which are really beautiful-

Image courtesy: @kyliejenner

Image courtesy: @kyliejenner

Image courtesy: @kyliejenner

Also read | Workout Tips: Home Chores You Can Indulge In During COVID-19 Lockdown To Stay Fit