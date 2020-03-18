The Debate
Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Are Rocking The Classic Denim; See Pics Inside

Fashion

Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebrities who are rocking in denims. From rugged ones to dungarees, they have sported them all

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor

Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday are rocking unconventional looks in denim. Therefore, we have compiled some of the celebrities' best looks in distinct denim jeans.

Here are different variety of jeans donned by Bollywood celebs

1. Classic rugged jeans

Alia Bhatt has aced the casual look in this classic rugged jeans. She has paired it with a plain white cropped top. The navy blue high waist jeans is a classic clothing  that gives an edge to any look. To round off the look, she has worn white sports shoes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

2. Baggy pants

Deepika Padukone has opted for baggy jeans in this look. She has matched it with a black cropped top and has accessorized it with a quirky yellow belt. To complete the look, Padukone has worn black heels and kept her hair loose with this outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

3. Dungaree jeans forever

Ananya Panday is truly a showstopper in dungaree jeans. She has worn the same with a strappy top for a brand commercial. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has completed her look with hairclips and red lip shade. Ananya Panday has aced the look like a true diva. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

