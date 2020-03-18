Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Are Rocking The Classic Denim; See Pics Inside

Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday are rocking unconventional looks in denim. Therefore, we have compiled some of the celebrities' best looks in distinct denim jeans.

Here are different variety of jeans donned by Bollywood celebs

1. Classic rugged jeans

Alia Bhatt has aced the casual look in this classic rugged jeans. She has paired it with a plain white cropped top. The navy blue high waist jeans is a classic clothing that gives an edge to any look. To round off the look, she has worn white sports shoes.

2. Baggy pants

Deepika Padukone has opted for baggy jeans in this look. She has matched it with a black cropped top and has accessorized it with a quirky yellow belt. To complete the look, Padukone has worn black heels and kept her hair loose with this outfit.

3. Dungaree jeans forever

Ananya Panday is truly a showstopper in dungaree jeans. She has worn the same with a strappy top for a brand commercial. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has completed her look with hairclips and red lip shade. Ananya Panday has aced the look like a true diva.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Claims To Have A 'very Big Heart', Her 'Gajar Ka Halwa' Proves It

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Photos In Short Dresses That Can Inspire Your Wardrobe

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Grooves To 'Despacito' While A Shy Saif Ali Khan Tries To Match Steps

Also read: Saif Ali Khan's Bookworm Pic Shared By Kareena Kapoor Has Taimur Too; Did You Spot Him?