Priyanka Chopra Went Into 'deep Depression' After A Nose Surgery Went Wrong

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about how a botched nose surgery made her go into depression. The Fashion star won Miss World 2000 beauty pageant. The actress then shot to fame and kickstarted her career in Bollywood, until the nose surgery, slowed it down. In a recent interview, Priyanka recalls the ‘dark phase’ in her career.

Speaking on on The Howard Stern Show, Priyanka Chopra recalled the challenges she faced in the industry 20 years ago. She shared that just after winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 she faced trouble in breathing and had to go to the doctor. She shared the doctor found a polyp in her nasal cavity which needed to be removed. The Citadel actress said that while getting that procedure done, the doctor accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose, which changed her appearance.

Recalling, the botched surgery, Priyanka said, “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression”. Priyanka added that she thought her “career had ended before it even began“. She then shared that it was her father who pushed her in getting a corrective surgery done. As told by Priyanka, her father, Ashok Chopra assured her that he will be in the room when she is getting her surgery done.

Priyanka Chopra's nose surgery affected her career

Priyanka Chopra recalled how the surgery affected her career in Bollywood. She shared that because of her changed appearance, she lost three movies. She then went on to credit director Anil Sharma, who helped her even at her worst. She recalled that she was supposed to play the lead in his film, but after the surgery, he was gracious enough to let her play the role of a supporting actor.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming movies

Priyanka Chopra is currently basking in the success of her web series Citadel, helmed by the Russo Brothers. The actress is gearing up for the release of her movie Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She has also announced that she will be a part of the movie Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. Closer home, the actress will feature in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.