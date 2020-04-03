Coffee Scrub Can Make Your Skin Glow; Here Are Steps To Make Coffee Scrub At Home

Exfoliation is an important part of skincare and is necessary for healthy glowing skin. While there are many exfoliation masks and scrubs available in the market, we have brought to you an easy, simple homemade scrub which is made with an ingredient that is easily available at home. The aromatic coffee beans.

For many years, coffee beans have been used for skin exfoliation and in other homemade remedies for skincare. Ground coffee helps to unclog pores and remove toxins, deep cleanses the skin and bring back the natural glow of the skin. Read on to know how to make a coffee scrub at home. Read on.

How to make a coffee scrub at home

Method 1:

Take 2 tablespoons of ground coffee and blend it with an equal amount of coconut oil or olive oil. To get an even consistency to mix it well. Apply as a scrub on your face and body to exfoliate dead skin cells and rinse with warm water.

Method 2:

Take 1 spoonful of ground coffee, 1 spoonful of granulated sugar and a lot of lemon juice to make a scrub. To get even consistency to mix it well. Apply to body and face, scrub well and rinse with warm water.

Method 3:

Take 2 tablespoons of ground coffee and blend for a thick paste with milk and malai (cream). Using it as a cleaner for dry skin sufferers. Coffee can help clean the pores while moisturizing is provided by milk and malai (cream).

Image Credits: Shutterstock