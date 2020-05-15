Daisy Nail Art Trend Is Just What You Need To Achieve Chic Nails This Summer

It is that time of the year to indulge in bright colours with several beach-worthy outfits and looks. However, with most people staying indoors, this might seem remotely possible. But the recent daisy nail trend is something you can do despite sitting at home. It is easy to do, with minimal nail accessories required, but looks brilliant and cheerful. Read on to know how you can achieve the daisy nail trend and also take a look at some sample pictures that are creating a buzz on the internet.

Also Read | From Face Masks To Nail Art: Self-care Tips To Pamper Yourself At Home During Lockdown

Instagram is now daisy nail art wonderland

To achieve the daisy nail art, all you need is a dotter tool and two shades of contrast nail polish. One must be preferably in a lighter shade like yellow or white. You can also use a striper brush to get the petals of the daisy right. The flowers need to be smaller in size, so it is suggested that you take the smallest tools in the kit.

In some of the nail art, you can use domed pearls as well. The process is a bit nerve-wracking but worth the efforts. The results will be pretty looking for summer flowers.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Shares Glimpse Of Her Shiny Nail Art, Here's How You Can Do It At Home

The steps to achieve daisy nail art at home.

Get your favourite shade in for the base coat. Ideally, apply the first coat, wait for it to dry and later add the second coat. Take the following picture for reference of colour. The second step is to apply the second coat after the second coat is dry, take the dotter tool or striper brush and draw the simple-looking petals of the flower by taking the following picture as a reference. Use a darker shade to draw the middle part of the flower and lighter shades like white or yellow for the petals and brown for the middle part. After all the creation is dry, apply a clear coat. Your beautiful daisy nail is all ready to be shown to friends.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela's Obsession For Nail Art Is Evident From These Pictures, Take A Look

Check out some more daisy nail art

Some amazing yet complicated daisy nail art trend, the viral trend is a must-try

Also Read | Easter-inspired Nail Art That Will Bring The Spirit Of The Festival To Your Fingertips