From Face Masks To Nail Art: Self-care Tips To Pamper Yourself At Home During Lockdown

Coronavirus quarantine period has resulted in many to understand how much self-care is important in one’s day. Skin-care routine, hair care is a part of self-care too which is equally important. From bathing to applying face mask, there are ample self-care tips that one should try while quarantine. Here is a compilation of a few self-care tips that one can try at home amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Apply Face masks

Applying a face mask for glowing skin is one of the simplest self-care tips that one can try out. All you need is 10-15 minutes and a face mask of your choice at home. Put the face mask on your face let it rest on your face while you relax. One can also make a face mask by mixing 1 teaspoon plain yoghurt with the juice from 1/4 slice of orange, some of the orange pulp, and 1 teaspoon aloe. Leave the mixture on your face for at least five minutes before rinsing it off.

Foot scrub

Dead or loose skin can be formed on your feet because of lack of moisture if your feet are constantly in closed shoes or socks. Quarantine time is the best time to get rid of all the impurities that have been built on your feet. All you have to do is regularly exfoliate and use a food scrub.

One can make a foot scrub at home by combining sugar and almond oil in a clean, dry bowl and add oil slowly until you have a soft, wet-sand consistency. Add as much lemon essential oil as preferred and work into feet for five minutes before rinsing away in the shower.

Nail Art

Nail art is an innovative way to paint, embellish or decorate the nails. It is usually done after manicures or pedicures. One should try out new and creative art on their nail which can include, doodle art, sequential nail art, floral nail art, and more.

Face scrub

While one is majorly relaxing getting rid of dead skin and facial impurities like blackheads, whiteheads will do one no harm. Scrubbing face will soften your skin and add to it. Use the face scrub of your choice, then rinse it thoroughly with lukewarm water. One can also make face scrub at home by mixing coconut oil and sugar in a small bowl and stir to combine. Rub sugar face scrub into clean facial or neck skin, using gentle circular motions, for 60 seconds. Rinse dry with warm water.

Hair Mask

Whether it is dryness, damage, or frizz everyone runs into hair issues. Now that you are staying at home, your hair is less exposed to outside impurities like dust, pollution and more which can damage your hair. Hence treating yourself with a hair mask is a perfect self-care tip. Treat tresses of your hair with your favourite face mask which will help to strengthen your mane strand by strand. Hair masks can be made at home also by mixing coconut oil, Shea butter, Argan oil, and essential oils. The combination of these ingredients will deeply moisturize your hair leaving it silky smooth.

