DIY Eye Masks Which Will Help You Get Rid Of Dark Circles And Related Skin Problems

In this time of nationwide lockdown and self-quarantine, all we can do is stay home to be safe from the coronavirus. By staying home, we are trying to curb the spread of the virus, but this has other advantages too. There is a lot of spare time, and with so much time to spare you can try out new skincare routines and eye masks to get rid of those dark circles. Here are some DIY eye masks that you can make at home to get rid of dark circles.

Read Also| Acrylic Nails: Read To Know About These Nails And The Tricks Of Maintaining Them At Home

Homemade and DIY eye masks which will help you get rid of dark circles

Almond oil & honey eye masks:

Ingredients to make the eye masks

Almond oil

Honey

How to make this homemade eye masks

Mix one tablespoon of almond oil and one tablespoon of honey. Apply this under your eye, keep for ten minutes, and wash it off. It will keep your eyes hydrated. Do this twice a week.

Read Also| Coffee Scrub Can Make Your Skin Glow; Here Are Steps To Make Coffee Scrub At Home

Green tea bags eye mask

Ingredients to make the eye mask:

A couple of green tea bags.

How to make this homemade eye masks

Take two tea bags and put them in the fridge. After they are cooled, keep them on your eyes for 10 minutes. The caffeine and antioxidants in the tea will help reduce the puffiness around the eyes.

Read Also| From Face Masks To Nail Art: Self-care Tips To Pamper Yourself At Home During Lockdown

Gelatin and rosewater eye masks

Ingredients to make the eye masks

Gelatin

Rose water

How to make this homemade eye mask

Add one tablespoon of gelatin and rosewater to make a mixture. Apply this eye mask twice a week to get a nice skin. It will work as a nice anti-ageing cream.

Read Also| Quarantine Skincare: Easy Ways To Get Rid Of Facial Hair At Home Amid Lockdown

Cucumber rose eye masks

Ingredients to make the eye masks

Cucumber

Rosewater

Cotton pad

How to make this homemade eye mask:

Soak a cucumber in rose water. keep it for some time cotton pads to then place the cucumber under your eyes. Keep for fifteen minutes and gently rinse the rosewater off.