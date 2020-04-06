DIY Eye Masks Which Will Help You Get Rid Of Dark Circles And Related Skin Problems

In this time of nationwide lockdown and self-quarantine, all we can do is stay home to be safe from the coronavirus. By staying home, we are trying to curb the spread of the virus, but this has other advantages too. There is a lot of spare time, and with so much time to spare you can try out new skincare routines and eye masks to get rid of those dark circles. Here are some DIY eye masks that you can make at home to get rid of dark circles.
Mix one tablespoon of almond oil and one tablespoon of honey. Apply this under your eye, keep for ten minutes, and wash it off. It will keep your eyes hydrated. Do this twice a week.
Take two tea bags and put them in the fridge. After they are cooled, keep them on your eyes for 10 minutes. The caffeine and antioxidants in the tea will help reduce the puffiness around the eyes.
Add one tablespoon of gelatin and rosewater to make a mixture. Apply this eye mask twice a week to get a nice skin. It will work as a nice anti-ageing cream.
Soak a cucumber in rose water. keep it for some time cotton pads to then place the cucumber under your eyes. Keep for fifteen minutes and gently rinse the rosewater off.