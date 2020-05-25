Eyebrows Grooming: Things You Should Know Before Tweezing Your Eyebrows At Home

Grooming yourself with the right beauty routine is an important and soothing ritual that helps you feel fresh and complete. Well-maintained eyebrows just need the perfect touch and a whole lot of restraint. You may simply require some direction on how precisely to shape and keep up your eyebrows at home. So here are a few specialists or experts to give their best tips from where to begin, how to locate your best eyebrow shape, and steps for handling tweezing and waxing.

Things you should know before shaving your eyebrows at home

How much eyebrow hair you should pluck or wax?

Be it tweezing or waxing, while you are doing your eyebrows your golden rule should be to eliminate only the least amount of hair you can, at least if it’s your first time, this is said by, Tee Hundley, the owner of Suite Tee Beauty Studio in Jersey City.

According to her, once you take off too much, you cannot add it back. Hundley also says that the shape of the eyebrow is created from the top of the brow, so use a very minimalistic tweeze where there are obvious strays.

Do not trim your eyebrow hairs with scissors

It is obvious that you would have seen your stylist trim your eyebrows with scissors in a parlor to get that face-framing look. But it is really difficult to get that look and do that at home with scissors. Tee Hundley says, “Trimming the brows can be tricky and seriously change the shape, and then the look of your face.

Opt for tweezing only if your waxing skills are not that perfect

Cayot, a popular beauty stylist says tweezing is much easier than waxing your eyebrows. Tweezing is also highly suggested when you’re doing your eyebrows at-home. It is accessible and easy than waxing which is quite risky for a beginner to do.

So, how to start with your eyebrows at home, here are the steps-

Clean your skin first, before you start tweezing. Wash your face properly. Use a powder to prep your eye-brow area.

Do not distract yourself and remember the natural eyebrow shape. Then pluck under your brow so that you don’t try to tweeze it into something new completely. So, you need to be cautious, careful, and restrained while maintaining your brows at home.

Start with ease, while holding your skin stiff and moving slowly. Before you start tweezing if you catch your skin taut it will be easier and less painful.

Lastly, opt for a touch of hydration. Hundley suggests applying a lightweight oil after tweezing, which can reduce redness and sting.

