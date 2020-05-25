Eyebrows Grooming: Things You Should Know Before Tweezing Your Eyebrows At Home

Quick links:
Grooming yourself with the right beauty routine is an important and soothing ritual that helps you feel fresh and complete. Well-maintained eyebrows just need the perfect touch and a whole lot of restraint. You may simply require some direction on how precisely to shape and keep up your eyebrows at home. So here are a few specialists or experts to give their best tips from where to begin, how to locate your best eyebrow shape, and steps for handling tweezing and waxing.
Be it tweezing or waxing, while you are doing your eyebrows your golden rule should be to eliminate only the least amount of hair you can, at least if it’s your first time, this is said by, Tee Hundley, the owner of Suite Tee Beauty Studio in Jersey City.
According to her, once you take off too much, you cannot add it back. Hundley also says that the shape of the eyebrow is created from the top of the brow, so use a very minimalistic tweeze where there are obvious strays.
It is obvious that you would have seen your stylist trim your eyebrows with scissors in a parlor to get that face-framing look. But it is really difficult to get that look and do that at home with scissors. Tee Hundley says, “Trimming the brows can be tricky and seriously change the shape, and then the look of your face.
Cayot, a popular beauty stylist says tweezing is much easier than waxing your eyebrows. Tweezing is also highly suggested when you’re doing your eyebrows at-home. It is accessible and easy than waxing which is quite risky for a beginner to do.
