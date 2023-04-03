From Capes To Chokers: Fashion Reigns Supreme At NMACC Extravaganza

Bollywood A-listers, international celebrities, and social media influencers were all in attendance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch in Mumbai and yet what made headlines was Fashion. Celebrities, designers and stylists brought their best trends at the gala event. Some of the most noticeable fashion hits were indo-western outfits, capes, women’s ethnic outfits with pockets, choker neckpieces, and headgear, which became a go-to accessory.

Cape rule the pink carpet

For the pink carpet at NMACC, several celebrities opted for a cape to layer their outfit. The capes ranged from sheer to metallic. For some, it became an extension of the outfit, while for others cape became the showstopper. Check out the celebrities who wore an outfit cape.

Priyanka Chopra wore a sheer cape with a pantsuit designed by Rahul Mishra.

Deepika Padukone also teamed her pantsuit with a golden cape.

(picture:@deepikapadukone/instagram)

Malaika Arora wore a matching cape with her outfit designed by Rahul Mishra.

Alia Bhatt attended the second day of the gala in a golden gown with a cape.

(picture:@aliabhatt/instagram)

Natasha Poonawala also wore a white feather cape with her black, floral gown.

Kriti Sanon donned a banarasi cape with her banarasi gown.

Penelope Cruz also wore a matching cape with her outfit.

Celebrities give a modern touch to traditional looks

While the NMACC launch events celebrated India and Indian traditions, Bollywood actresses did not shy away from giving their outfits a modern touch. Many of them opted for an indo-western look for the gala. Indo-western outfits that became head-turners were pantsuits, Indian anarkali gowns, long skirts with crop tops, and western gowns with Indian drapes.

Gigi Hadid attended the first day of the gala in a 3-piece pantsuit designed by Rahul Mishra.

(picture:@rahulmishra/instagram)

Deepika Padukone also wore a pantsuit and accessorised with Indian jewellery.

(picture:@deepikapadukone/instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor wore a white long skirt with a pearl blouse.

(picture:@janhvikapoor/instagram)

Sonam Kapoor donned a custom-made JJ Valaya saree which gave an indo-western touch.

(picture:@sonamkapoor/instagram)

Madhuri Dixit wore an ivory pantsuit for the NMACC gala.

Isha Ambani also donned a white indo-western outfit.

Vidya Balan wore a dhoti-style skirt with a unique blouse.

Karisma Kapoor wore a saree and layered it with a short cape on the first day of the gala.

Ivory is the new black

Along with different styles and ways to carry the outfits, one colour that made a smashing pink carpet debut was- ivory. The colour, in its various forms, became the go-to choice for several attendees on both days. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani and many more donned ivory outfits for the event.

Alia wore an ivory saree on the first day of the event.

Deepika also wore an ivory pantsuit on the first day.

Kiara Advani wore an ivory lehenga set with a golden dupatta.

Bhumi Pednekar wore a unique ivory outfit designed by Anamika Khanna.

Priyanka donned an ivory outfit designed by Rahul Mishra.

Sonam wore an ivory saree that was custom-made for her by JJ Valaya.

Madhuri Dixit wore an ivory pantsuit designed by Tarun Tahiliani.



Pockets are essential

Pockets in women’s wear have become a topic of discussion worldwide. The issue was resolved for some of the actresses in a rather breakthrough spectacle of pockets being included in Indian ethnic attires. Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor flaunted their pockets.

Kriti flaunted the pockets in her red, Valentino pantsuit.

Priyanka Chopra shows off her pockets in the body suit designed by Rahul Mishra.

Shraddha Kapoor also had a pocket in her white gown.



Choker becomes a show stopper

Another fashion trend that became an eye-catcher was the choker. Several actresses chose chokers to accessorise their outfits. Be it an over-the-top look, or a minimal outfit, a choker sure did elevate the look of several celebrities.

Kriti wore a statement choker on the first day of the NMACC event.

Alia Bhatt wore a matching silver choker with her ivory saree.

Mira Kapoor also donned a contrasting choker set with her white outfit.

(picture:@mirakapoor/instagram)

Janhvi wore a lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra and accessorised it with a choker.

Shraddha Kapoor also donned a choker with her white gown.

Banarasi patterns add an Indian touch to modern looks

Banarasi prints and motifs were another hit at the NMACC gala. From Priyanka Chopra to Kriti Sanon, several guests added a Banarasi touch to their outfits. The result was a beautiful ensemble with the perfect blend of East and West.

Priyanka wore a custom made outfit by Amit Aggarwal.

Kriti Sanon also wore a black banarasi gown and matched it with a banarasi cape.

Saba Azaad walked the NMACC pink carpet with her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan in a red gown with a special banarasi drape.



Headgear with a twist

While necklaces, earrings and bracelets are the usual choices of fashion accessories, headgear and maang tikka is often the road less taken. However, this was not the case at the NMACC gala. Rekha, Nysa and Bhumi made the perfect case for headgear to be the most trending accessory.

Bhumi turned up in a special Anamika Khanna outfit on the second day of NMACC. She wore a unique headgear.

Rekha attended the second day of the gala in her signature saree and wore a headgear to go with it.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan also wore a unique headgear.

All pictures are sourced from Varinder Chawla.