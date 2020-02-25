From Ghaghra To A Kimono, 3 Simple Ways To Reuse Your Old Bandhani Saree

A bandhani saree is also called as Bandhej saree and is a style that originates from the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan. It is inspired by tie-and-dye textile. It comes in various material including cotton, georgette, chiffon, cotton silk. Bandhani sarees come in vibrant colours and can be worn on several occasions ranging from a party to a casual outing. Because of the fabric of a bandhani sarees, they make for comfortable wear during the summer season. As the summer season is upon us, a bandhani saree would be the most preferred choice among all the others. But if you are not a saree person and love the prints and colours a bandhani saree has to offer, then here are some ways on how to reuse an old saree.

How to reuse an old saree

Ghaghra

A Ghaghra is a form of a long skirt which can be worn with a blouse or a top. The bandhani style and print on a Ghaghra are very common and make for a beautiful outfit. One can reuse an old saree and turn it into a lehenga or a Ghaghra.

Image source: Bella fashion world Youtube screengrab

Dupatta and stole

A bandhani print has a very trendy design. Because of its fabric material, it is lightweight and easy to carry. The vibrant colour of a bandhani saree allows it to be styled with a number of outfits. The most common yet stylish way to carry it is to carry a coloured bandhani design dupatta with a monochrome suit or lehenga choli.

Jacket, top, kimono

A bandhani saree can be turned into a crop top, jacket or a kimono. It is a breezy fabric and can be fashioned in numerous ways. The vibrancy in colours allows it to be donned at any time of the day. It goes well on for a day time party as well as a nighttime party.

image source: Pinterest

Promo Image credits: Priyanka Tiwari Youtube screengrab