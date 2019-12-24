Home Depot Christmas Eve Hours | Know Opening And Closing Time

Christmas mornings are so busy that everyone is engaged in some Christmas activity or the other. It can often mean extra time spent arranging and packing the gift items, setting the new furniture, or any other home décor work. But if you are lacking with the proper tools or batteries and items for the Christmas preparations, then you will have to wait till December 26 for that stuff. This is because the Home Depot locations nationwide are closed on Christmas Day.

Also read | Safeway Christmas Eve Hours: Here Are The Supermarket Timings And Other Details

Home Depot Christmas eve hours and timing of opening and closing of the store

But, if you are aware of this on the previous day i.e. the Christmas eve, then there is still time to prepare for Christmas day. The Home Depot is open all morning and afternoon on December 24. All Home Depot locations will close at 05:00 pm in the evening, in order to give employees, the chance to spend their Christmas eve and Christmas day with their families.

Also read | La Fitness Christmas Eve Hours, Here Are The Details About All The Gym Timings

The Home Depot closes for only two days out of the whole year and that is on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. All the stores nationwide will be open till late afternoon on the Christmas eve and will reopen on December 26th. It is noted by the Home Depot store that the company website gives the same details of operating hours for all the stores abiding nationwide.

The site of the Home Depot explains that “On other holidays and during some seasonal or store events, store hours may vary. Please check store hours with your local store prior to visiting.” It is also reported by the PR team of the Home Depot that the store will remain closed on Christmas Day and reopen on 26th December, and will remain open till 5:00 pm on Christmas eve day.

Also read | Ulta Beauty Will Be Open On Christmas Eve For Last Minute Shopping; Check Timings And More

The Home Depot Store Customer Care Hours

Monday – Friday – 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Closed on Christmas Day.

Also read | HEB Christmas Eve Hours: Know What Time Does It Close And Opens? Status Of The HEB Stores